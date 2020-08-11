Quanardel Latez Wells Jr., 27, of 1638 Millers Chapel Road, was charged Sunday night by Greeneville police with aggravated domestic assault after allegedly firing a gunshot in the air after pulling up to a vehicle on Henry Street.
The alleged victim told police she was leaving her house and drove to the intersection of Henry Street and Wesley Avenue when a sport utility vehicle pulled up with Wells in the passenger seat.
Wells had sent the alleged victim a message earlier Sunday “that he was going to kill her,” Officer Eric Davis said in a report.
Wells removed a handgun from his waistband and fired a shot in the air while yelling at the alleged victim, the report said. He also pointed the gun at the alleged victim, causing her to fear for her life.
The alleged victim drove from the scene and called 911. Officers later found a spent shell where the gun was reportedly fired, the report said.
Wells was located at a Railroad Street address and taken into custody.
Wells was free on bond in connection with a shooting in Washington County at the time of his arrest. He is charged with especially aggravated robbery and being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon in connection with the July 2019 incident in Johnson City.
Wells had a first scheduled appearance Monday in Greene County General Sessions Court.