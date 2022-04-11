A man who allegedly shot at four people about 6 p.m. Friday from a car in the 500 block of East Stagecoach Road was charged by sheriff’s deputies with two counts of aggravated domestic assault and two counts of aggravated child endangerment.
N.L. Junior Buckner, 47, of 2008 Snapps Ferry Road, was also charged with possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of a prohibited weapon and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.
No injuries were reported.
One of the alleged victims told deputies that a person driving a Buick car had shot toward her and three other people and then driven away. Deputies spoke to two alleged victims at a nearby business. The driver said she was allegedly run off Culbertson Road by Buckner, causing side airbags in her sport utility vehicle to deploy.
The two SUV occupants continued to the East Stagecoach Road address, and the Buick pulled in behind the driver and passenger. Buckner had a sawed-off shotgun that was allegedly fired about five times in the direction of the alleged victims. Buckner was identified by the alleged victims as the shooter.
Buckner was located at a Newport Highway store in a Buick driven by a woman. Deputies found a loaded syringe, a pack of rolling papers, and a marijuana grinder with residue in it on Buckner, according to the report.
Deputies later checked an East Stagecoach Road home where the driver lives and found a sawed-off shotgun and five shotgun shells inside a bag in the house, according to the report.
A criminal history check revealed that Buckner is a convicted felon, the report said.
Buckner was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.