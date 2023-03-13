Daniel A. Snipes, 44, of 8330 Newport Highway, was charged early Saturday with three counts of aggravated domestic assault and one count of felony reckless endangerment after allegedly firing a gun into a Lauderdale Road home and a car, sheriff’s Deputy Brant Davis said in a report.
Deputies responded to a Lauderdale Road address about 11:40 p.m. Friday. the alleged victim told them Snipes was outside shooting when she got home, and “noticed holes in her kids’ bedroom wall and coset door.”
Two children were inside the house. No injuries were reported.
There was drywall on the floor and on suitcases in the closet near the bullet holes. Snipes was gone when deputies arrived. He was located about 3:50 a.m. Saturday in his camper after another report of gunshots fired was phoned into county 911 Dispatch.
Snipes told deputies he “accidentally shot the house around six months ago,” the report said.
The alleged victim’s car was also hit on the passenger side with shotgun pellets . She was in fear for her safety and the safety of her children, the report said.
A shotgun was found in Snipes' possession. Damage to the Lauderdale Road home totals about $2,000.
Snipes was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.