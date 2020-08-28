Christopher E. Cutshall, 31, of 366 Carson Creek Road, Limestone, was charged about 1:50 a.m. Friday by Greeneville police with criminal impersonation and served an active arrest warrant.
Police were looking for a car and driver who earlier fled an attempted traffic stop, Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report.
A car matching the description was parked at the Relax Inn, 121 Serral Drive. Police saw a man leave a hotel room and get into another car that was pulled over on Serral Drive at Old Stage Road for having a loud muffler. Cutshall was a front seat passenger.
Cutshall “would not sit still” and was moving his hands out of view of officers and was taken out of the car, the report said. He allegedly gave officers a false name and several incorrect birth dates and Social Security numbers before his identity was established.
A records check showed Cutshall had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.