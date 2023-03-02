A Morristown man who allegedly used a stolen truck to commit numerous acts of vandalism before wrecking the vehicle was charged Wednesday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with felony vandalism.
Tyler N. Worley, 34, of West 6th North Street, was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident, possession of stolen property, evading arrest, driving on a suspended license, and public intoxication.
Greene County 911 Dispatch received a call about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday about a pickup truck being driven erratically on Newport Highway toward Greeneville. The man in the truck was “driving into yards along the highway and attempting to start fights with residents standing in their yards,” Deputy Luke Fields said in a report.
As deputies attempted to locate the vehicle, a call was received about a burglary in process with a description matching the truck. The driver, later identified as Worley, was “attempting to break into cars, residences, and causing property damage along Hartman Chapel Road and Hartman Branch Lane,” the report said.
Deputies found Worley had allegedly used the truck “to commit multiple acts of vandalism” at the Hartman Chapel Road property of the victim, backing into a garage at high speed and causing other damage to the house.
After crashing the truck and leaving it disabled, Worley attempted to flee on foot. He was seen running through a nearby field and allegedly ignored commands to stop, prompting deputies to chase and detain him.
After being taken into custody, Worley told deputies he had been “smoking meth for 17 days straight,” the report said.
A records check showed the 2012 Nissan Titan truck was reported stolen in Hamblen County. Damage to the Hartman Chapel Road home and property is estimated at $5,000. The truck is valued at $20,000.
Deputies also learned the truck had been involved in “multiple motor vehicle accidents” in Cocke County as it was being driven to Greene County.
Additional charges are pending in Cocke and Hamblen counties.
Worley was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.