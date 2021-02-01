A man who allegedly held a woman against her will for two days and then resisted arrest was charged Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated kidnapping and other offenses.
Charles A. Arrington Jr., 31, of 142 Tarlton Circle, was also charged with aggravated domestic assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest and resisting arrest.
About 4:20 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the Tarlton Circle address. The alleged victim said Arrington had held her against her will since Friday morning “and physically prevented her from going to the door two days ago, when deputies responded to the above address for a welfare check,” Deputy Carson Becker said in a report.
The alleged victim told deputies that Arrington broke her cellphone and would not allow her to seek help, the report said.
The alleged victim had visible bruising on her face and body and said Arrington “had hit her, kicked her, beat her head against the floor, then choked her unconscious,” the report said.
The alleged victim told deputies that Arrington had a rifle that he held during the ordeal and threatened to kill her.
When deputies made contact with Arrington, he “jerked away and then began to run down the street,” the report said.
A Taser was used to subdue Arrington and place him in custody. A records check showed Arrington was a convicted felon, the report said.
Arrington was held without bond ending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.