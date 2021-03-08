A Kingsport man who allegedly struck a woman with his pickup truck Saturday morning was charged by Greeneville police with with aggravated domestic assault.
Andrew P. Kerney, 35, of Hooven Street, was charged after the alleged victim drove to the Greeneville Police Department and spoke with an officer.
The alleged victim “appeared to be in distress and said her boyfriend had ran over her with his truck,” Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report.
The woman told police she had chest pain, was bleeding from her legs and was seen to have dirt on her clothing.
“She was also bleeding from her hand and had numerous wounds on her body from the pavement,” the report said.
The alleged victim told police that about 10:30 a.m. Saturday, she had gone to Ravenwood Park to see Kerney. When the alleged victim arrived at the trailer park, she saw him with another woman.
Kerney struck the alleged victim with a Dodge pickup truck and left the area. Greene County-Greeneville EMS responded to the trailer park, but the alleged victim refused transport and said she would drive herself to the hospital.
Kerney was located Saturday afternoon on Keith Drive in the trailer park and taken into custody. He told police the alleged victim jumped onto a rear-view mirror while he was driving and that she had damaged the front of his truck.
Kerney was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.