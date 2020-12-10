Justin B. Resse, 27, of 321 Locust St., was charged Wednesday afternoon with aggravated domestic assault by Greeneville police after an altercation at the address.
Police responded to a disturbance call about a man who brandished a gun while arguing with a relative, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report.
When officers arrived on the scene about 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, a man later identified as Reese went out the back window of the house and into nearby woods. Police chased Reece and found him lying down in the woods behind the house, the report said.
Reece complied with commands to come out of the woods and was taken into custody.
The alleged victim told police he and Reece argued “over some missing money.”
The alleged victim said that when they were arguing, Reece picked up a gun. The alleged victim became concerned for his safety and called 911 Dispatch.
Two witnesses in the house said they saw Reece with the gun. They described a black, semi-automatic handgun. Officers searched the house and the wooded area but could not locate the weapon.
No injuries were reported.
Reece was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.