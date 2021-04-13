A Mountain City man who allegedly rammed three Greene County Sheriff’s Department vehicles Monday morning on Asheville Highway during a pursuit was charged with aggravated assault.
Kenny C. Laws, 37, of Mountain Site Drive, was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.
No injuries to deputies were reported.
The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office notified deputies about 3 a.m. Monday that a high-speed pursuit was incoming from Washington County. A deputy positioned at the intersection of Rufe Taylor Road and East Andrew Johnson Highway saw Laws drive by, pursued by two Unicoi County deputies and one Greene County patrol vehicle.
The deputy joined the pursuit as the Unicoi County cars broke off.
The fleeing vehicle got to the 107 Cutoff intersection and turned outbound, Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. Other deputies set up spike strips down the road that the vehicle driven by Laws ran across.
All four tires on the vehicle were damaged. Laws turned left onto Asheville Highway. A low-speed pursuit continued at about 15 mph until the 10800 block of Asheville Highway, with the vehicle “weaving across the yellow lines with no visibility of oncoming traffic,” the report said.
It was decided to end the pursuit and two deputies placed their patrol vehicles on either side of the one driven by Laws, leaving him nowhere to maneuver.
“The driver of the vehicle began using (it) as a weapon and ramming the patrol vehicles involved in the pursuit,” the report said.
One patrol car was rammed from the side, and another from the back as Laws allegedly tried to push a deputy's car out of the way.
The vehicle driven by Laws was forced to the side of the road, where it struck another sheriff’s department vehicle before coming to a stop.
Three people inside the vehicle driven by Laws were taken into custody.
Laws was taken to the Greene County Detention Center.
Damage to two sheriff’s department Chevrolet Impala patrol cars and a Ford Explorer sport utility vehicle totals $2,000 to each vehicle.
The two people with Laws were held on charges from the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office. Additional charges are pending.