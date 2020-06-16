Corey Blake Guy, 26, of Bluefield Avenue, Elizabethton, was charged early Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with two counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage.
Guy was later charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
Also charged in connection with the incident with filing a false report was Tommy Lester Richesin, 54, of 727 Ripley Island Road.
About 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Guy allegedly pulled a gun on two people in a vehicle at a storage facility in the 5300 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway before ramming the vehicle with his car, Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report.
Guy’s car, which had front end damage, was found abandoned in the 500 block of Ripley Island Road. Deputies had information that Guy was at 727 Ripley Island Road and he was seen through a window of the mobile home before being taken into custody.
Richesin told deputies who went to the Ripley Island Road address that he was the only person inside the trailer before Guy was located in a padlocked room, another report said.
Deputies had information after monitoring a phone call made by Guy from the Greene County Detention Center that a plastic bag containing suspected meth was in back of the trailer in bales of hay near Chuckey-Doak High School, a report said.
The meth was located and the additional felony possession charge was filed against Guy.
Bond for Guy was set at $72,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court. Bond for Richesin was set at $10,000. His first appearance was also scheduled Monday in court.