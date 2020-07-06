Michael Marcade Moore, 18, of West Irish Street, was charged Sunday afternoon by Greeneville police with two counts of aggravated domestic assault.
The alleged victim told police that Moore was following her “all over town” in a vehicle and tried to cut her off several times, Officer John Bishop said in a report.
Marcade then drove onto the back of the alleged victim’s vehicle as she attempted to cross U.S. 11E from West Church Street. The back of her vehicle had fresh damage, the report said.
The alleged victim, who is pregnant, went to the Greenville Police Department and reported the incident. Moore was located nearby and taken into custody.
Moore was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.