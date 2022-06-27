A man who allegedly threatened to harm neighbors Sunday night and killed a dog was charged by sheriff’s deputies with two counts of aggravated assault and resisting arrest.
Anthony S. Cox, 58, of 805 Lower Paint Creek Road, was held pending a first appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.
Deputies went to the address about 10:50 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses said Cox came onto a neighbor’s property “and was talking out of his head,” allegedly making threats to kill “someone,” then stating he did not mean what he said, Deputy Joe Harness said in a report.
A witness told deputies he saw Cox kill a dog Sunday night with a dumbbell.
“Complainant states he was made aware that the suspect went with his father to the hospital recently for a mental evaluation but that he could not be seen due to shortage of staff,” the report said.
Cox told deputies “that he didn’t make any threats towards his neighbors but that he did kill one of his dogs because it tried to bite him.”
While speaking with deputies, Cox “seemed to be slightly out of touch with reality in that some of his statements did not make sense and in one statement he claimed to be God.”
Cox told deputies he would stay in his house the rest of the night and not bother his neighbors.
The person who called deputies was advised how to obtain a court order of protection, and deputies left.
About 20 minutes later, another call for help was made by the neighbor stating that Cox was on his porch, allegedly yelling and making verbal threats to harm him and family members.
While speaking with the alleged victims on their property, Cox “unexpectedly came out of the woods” from his property toward them making verbal threats and holding a sheathed machete knife.
Cox was ordered to drop the knife and lie on the ground. He dropped the knife and knelt until taken to the ground to safely restrain him.
Cox allegedly “continually tried to pull his hands away” from a deputy, the report said.
Cox was placed in a patrol car. While speaking with the alleged victims, a “loud banging noise” was heard and Cox was seen kicking the rear door glass, the report said.
Cox was leg-shackled and further restrained to prevent damage to the patrol car or injury to himself.
Investigation found Cox allegedly “intentionally caused the victims to fear bodily injury by verbal threats and by brandishing a deadly weapon. (He) was also found to have attempted to obstruct a law enforcement officer from performing an arrest by physically resisting detainment,” the report said.
The machete knife and a shotgun shell were placed into evidence.