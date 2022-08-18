Shawn M. Cutshaw, 31, of 155 Loblolly Drive, Mosheim, was charged Wednesday night by sheriff’s deputies with attempted arson, domestic assault and vandalism.
Deputies arrived at 7:20 p.m Wednesday at a mobile home and were told Cutshaw threatened to burn it down. A strong odor of gasoline was present, Deputy Carson Becker said in a report.
Cutshaw was seen walking from behind the mobile home. Cutshaw told deputies “he had poured gasoline with the intent to burn the trailer down, but didn't actually set it on fire.”
Gasoline was on the entrance walkway, and deputies saw “a path of liquid which the suspect stated was gasoline on the floor of the living room and into another area next to the living room,” the report said.
Cutshaw cut his arm breaking a back bedroom window and blood was seen on the floor. He refused hospital treatment.
Cutshaw told deputies he was angry at the alleged victim and began vandalizing the trailer and the alleged victim’s car. As the alleged victim left in her car, Cutshaw ran after her and threw a soda can at it, causing damage to a door, the report said.
Witnesses told deputies that Cutshaw threatened to harm the alleged victim and burn her house down.
Damage to the mobile home is estimated at about $3,000.
Cutshaw was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.