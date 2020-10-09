A man who allegedly pointed a loaded handgun at a woman early Friday while a 2-month-old baby was in the room was charged by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault, felony child endangerment and possession of a handgun while under the influence.
Lindburg Norton, of 1520 Roaring Fork Road, was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.
Deputies arriving about 2:30 a.m. Friday at the address were told by the alleged victim that Norton “was heavily intoxicated and had a handgun pointing at her while threatening to kill her,” Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report.
The baby was lying on a bed and would have been in the line of fire had the gun been fired, the alleged victim told deputies.
The woman locked herself in a bedroom but Norton allegedly beat a hole in the door with the barrel of the handgun. Norton was found in the kitchen. The loaded handgun was located on a couch.
No injuries were reported. The Department of Children’s Service was notified.