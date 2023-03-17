Andrew Johnson Gann, 19, of West Meadecrest Drive, Knoxville, was charged Thursday afternoon with reckless driving and drug possession offenses near an earlier crash scene in the 200 block of Baileyton Road, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report.
Greeneville firefighters and police were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash about 3:50 p.m Thursday when a pickup truck being driven by Gann at a high rate of speed went around a fire truck blocking the roadway and continued into a parking lot, where a tow truck driver was attempting to load a vehicle involved in the crash.
“Employees of the Greeneville Fire Department were able to get the truck stopped prior to the truck hitting anyone,” the report said.
The truck was approached in the parking lot of the Greene County Veterinary Medical Center. While speaking with Gann, police smelled a strong odor of marijuana. Gann handed over a partially smoked marijuana cigarette.
A search of the truck located multiple containers holding suspected marijuana, 32 suspected Oxycodone pills, a broken Oxycodone pill, seven THC cartridges, one container of THC wax, four containers of cigars, a box of plastic bags, rolling paper, and a bag of 9mm ammunition.
The suspected marijuana weighed 4.7 ounces.
Gann was charged with reckless driving, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug, delivery or sale of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gann was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.