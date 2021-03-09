A man being booked into the Greene County Detention Center after a traffic stop in Tusculum allegedly tried to flush a bag containing a quantity of suspected methamphetamine down a jail toilet, a report said.
Taray Landon Rollins, 29, of 47 Heritage Hills, was asked if he had any drugs on him while being booked Thursday. He told a corrections officer he had “a little weed” in his pants.
The marijuana was seized and a strip search was done on Rollins in a booking area bathroom. Officers took control of a clear bag containing suspected meth seen in Rollins’ undergarments, a report said.
Rollins allegedly grabbed the bag from a corrections officer’s hand and attempted to flush it down the toilet. The bag, containing more than 22 grams of suspected methamphetamine, was recovered.
Rollins also unsuccessfully attempted to flush a plastic bag containing 41 grams of marijuana down the toilet, a report said.
Rollins was earlier a passenger in a vehicle stopped by Tusculum police. Marijuana and prescription pills were found on Rollins and he was taken into custody, police Chief Danny Greene said in a report.
Charges from the traffic stop and jail incidents include possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug, tampering with evidence and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.
Bond for Rollins totaled $46,000. He had a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.