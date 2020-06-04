A man identified as John Doe was charged Wednesday night by Greeneville police with felony identity theft and fraud after allegedly using false identification to attempt to purchase a four-wheeler at Mountain Motorsports, 190 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
Police received information from a Greeneville detective that a man would be coming to the business to commit identity theft and fraud, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. The man was at the business about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday when officers arrived.
He attempted to purchase a Can-Am off-road vehicle for $23,548 under a name signed to a bill of sale. He furnished a Georgia driver’s license with the false name and was found with “multiple IDs with different names and credit/debit cards,” the report said.
His identity could not be verified and the man was booked under the name of John Doe and held in the Greene County Detention Center pending a first scheduled appearance in General Sessions Court.