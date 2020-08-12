An Erwin man was taken into custody about 11 p.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police on an active arrest warrant after officers investigated a report of two people “shooting up” drugs at a gas pump at the Road Runner Market at 2490 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
Daniel Henry Cooper, 36, of Johnson Loop Road, was taken into custody on a violation of probation warrant, Officer Ethan Parton said in a report.
Police approached the vehicle and spoke with Cooper, who was in the passenger seat and “acting very nervous,” the report said. The active warrant was confirmed through a records check.
The driver was outside the vehicle. A glass pipe found in a woman’s purse in the back seat was taken into evidence to be destroyed.
Cooper was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.