A Greeneville man was assaulted Monday in an apparent road rage incident.
The victim told authorities that he was on his way home from work in the northern part of the county when a white pick-up truck passed him and then slowed down in front of him, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
Due to the truck’s slow rate of speed, the victim then passed it, and the truck then followed closely behind him until he reached his house on Roaring Fork Road, the report stated.
The truck pulled in behind him and a white male in his 20s or 30s allegedly got out and started yelling at the victim about bright lights and then punched him in the face causing a small laceration to his eye, according to the report. The man then got back into his truck and left the scene.