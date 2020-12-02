A Greeneville man suffered serious injuries in an assault Tuesday night, sheriff’s Deputy C.H. Jessie said in a report.
Deputies were called about 1 a.m. Wednesday to the Quick Stop market at 12990 West Andrew Johnson Highway in Bulls Gap. Hawkins County sheriff’s deputies were already on scene and had called Greene County-Greeneville EMS.
The 50-year-old man had “multiple deep lacerations on his face and head and had wounds on his hands,” Deputy C.H. Jessie said in a report.
Greene County deputies spoke with the victim, who told them he was with a woman earlier Tuesday night at a Marathon service station at an unspecified location where he was assaulted and forcefully taken to a single-wide trailer, possibly on Mohawk Creek Road.
The victim told deputies he was assaulted with a baseball bat and a golf club in the mobile home, then “dumped off past the train tunnel in Bulls Gap on McCullough Cemetery Road,” the report said.
The man suffered possible internal injuries and severe lacerations. He was flown by helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center.
The assault remans under investigation.