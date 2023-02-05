A man sought on violation of probation warrants was detained Saturday night as he left a Greeneville High School event and taken into custody.
Clayton J. Bright, 30, of 90 Red Dog Lane, Afton, was also charged with possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule V drug, possession of marijuana, introducing contraband into a penal institution, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drugs in a school zone.
Auxiliary Greeneville police officers working the event who were aware of the active warrants saw Bright and called in patrol officers.
Bright was approached as he walked toward the school parking lot about 7:40 p.m. Saturday. An officer shouted “multiple times” for Bright to halt and drew his Taser.
“Bright finally stopped and complied,” Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report.
In a search after arrest, a pill bottle was found in Bright’s pants that contained two plastic bags holding 2.5 grams of suspected heroin and other bags holding six Gabapentin pills, a small amount of marijuana and seven bags with drug residue. Police also found a syringe.
While being processed at the Greene County Detention Center, corrections officers found a small plastic bag containing drug residue in Bright’s mouth.
Bright was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.