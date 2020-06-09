A Greene County Detention center inmate who attempted suicide Sunday night was listed in critical condition Monday at a local hospital after being revived by corrections officers and paramedics.
The incident remains under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Scott Anthony Hill, 36, was found hanging in his cell about 7:30 p.m. Sunday. He was on life support Monday in a local hospital, authorities said.
Corrections officers discovered Hill and began CPR.
“Deputies provided treatment until paramedics arrived. Mr. Hill was transported to a local hospital for treatment,” a TBI news release said.
Preliminary information indicates that foul play was not involved, but an investigation “remains active and ongoing,” the release said.
The TBI was asked to investigate the incident by 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong and Sheriff Wesley Holt.