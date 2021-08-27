Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who assaulted a woman and then shot her dog about 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Bill Jones Road in Afton.
The victim told deputies the suspect went to her address asking for money. When she refused, he attempted to stab her with a knife. The victim’s dog then bit the suspect, Deputy Aaron Spears said in a report.
The suspect “produced a handgun and shot the dog in the head,” the report said.
The man, who is named in the report, then pointed the gun at the victim and threatened to kill her. He made “suicidal comments” to the victim, stating he would kill himself before going back to jail.
The suspect was allegedly using methamphetamine. Arrest warrants for aggravated domestic assault and animal cruelty were issued.