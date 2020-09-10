Greeneville police apprehended a man who fled on foot after officers attempted to take him into custody on active arrest warrants about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Christopher Brian Franklin, 39, was taken into custody a short time later and is held in the Greene County Detention Center. Franklin had a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.
Additional arrest warrants for criminal impersonation and evading arrest were served on Franklin, of 395 E. Stagecoach Road.
Police got word Tuesday night that Franklin was staying at an abandoned house in the 100 block of Mason Street. Franklin has three active arrest warrants on file at the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report.
Franklin was seen in the driveway of the house and complied when told to stop. He denied his name was Chris and pulled out a wallet, along with an open fixed-blade knife, from his back pocket, the report said.
An officer began to draw a firearm, but Franklin dropped the knife. He was told to drop a backpack he was holding and put his hands behind his back.
Franklin dropped the backpack “and took off on foot down Mason Street,” running into nearby woods. Police lost sight of him in the woods. A track involving a K-9 dog was called off because of the density of the woods, the report said.
Before Franklin ran from officers, he gave them identification belonging to another man. He could not tell police what name was on the identification but claimed it was his, the report said.
Police unsuccessfully attempted to use a Taser on Franklin as he ran away. Franklin was taken into custody a short time later in a house in the 900 block of Apple Street.