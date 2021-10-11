Anthony W. Herman, 46, of 68 Rainbrook Lane, Limestone, was charged early Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with burglary, possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies responded to a burglary call about 3:35 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Massengill Way. The victim said a security camera showed a man in a car with a trailer was taking lumber from inside a house under construction.
Herman was stopped as he pulled out of the driveway. He first refused to get out of the car, Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report.
Herman told deputies that he had bought the lumber and had a bill of sale that was at his house, a claim disputed by the owner. The back door of the house under construction was found open, the report said.
Herman later told deputies he was homeless. A search of his car located a shotgun with shells, a container with a plastic bag holding suspected methamphetamine, and a glass pipe with drug residue. Another small plastic bag found in the glove compartment contained suspected marijuana.
Found in the trailer and car was lumber valued at $5,500, along with a cordless drill and a ladder.
Herman was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.