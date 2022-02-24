David Allen Duncan Jr., 40, of 1505 Ridgeview Drive, was charged Wednesday night by Greeneville police with non-violent child abuse and neglect and child endangerment after a 5-year-old in his care was found walking down the 1300 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway.
“It was dark during a time where it was heavily traveled by vehicles,” Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report.
A juvenile who called police found the little girl walking along the road about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. The child told police she was hungry and was walking to Burger King. She did not know her address, last name, or her father’s name.
Police records show it was the third time since the beginning of February the child had run away and been located near East Andrew Johnson Highway.
Duncan was at home and told officers that the 5-year-old was outside playing “and he went inside and dozed off, and the child must have ran off then,” the report said.
Another man at the address was not aware the child was gone. The girl was taken by police to Isaiah House and then picked up by the Department of Children’s Services.
Duncan was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.