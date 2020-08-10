Patrick W. Stephens, 29, of 717 Forest St., was charged early Sunday with aggravated assault by Greeneville police after allegedly attacking a man with a sword.
Stephens was also charged with domestic assault and public intoxication.
Officers responded about 2:50 a.m. Sunday to the Forest Street address and spoke with witnesses who said Stephens had cut the alleged victim with a sword.
The man had “severe lacerations” on one arm, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report.
The alleged victim told police he had been asked to call police, but was injured with the sword before being able to do so.
Stephens struck the second alleged victim outside their apartment. She told police she was in fear of further physical harm and asked a neighbor to call police. Stephens came out of the apartment with a long sword and struck the alleged victim with it, the report said.
Stephens gave off a strong odor of alcohol and his speech was slurred. He was taken into custody and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.