A Fall Branch man who allegedly violently attacked a woman early Saturday was charged with aggravated domestic assault by sheriff’s deputies.
Nicholas S. Shepherd, 40, of 115 Huckleberry Lane, was charged with the felony offense after investigation of an incident that left the alleged victim with a broken nose and facial lacerations.
Deputies went to Holston Valley Medical Center and spoke with the alleged victim.
The woman said that on Friday night, she went to a bar in Fall Branch and saw Shepherd in the parking lot. The woman left to avoid Shepherd because of “previous history of him being physically violent,” Deputy Luke Fields said in a report.
The woman said she pulled over on Jearoldstown Road to allow a vehicle “aggressively” following her car closely to pass, but it stopped and Shepherd got out.
The woman said Shepherd became angry and pulled open her car door, “striking her multiple times in the face and upper body,” the report said.
The woman told deputies Shepherd then climbed in the car onto her chest and began strangling her.
The woman told deputies that Shepherd was too large for her to attempt to fight or flee so she remained quiet while the suspect assaulted her.
She told deputies Shepherd “struck her multiple times in the face, strangling her in between strikes, and the victim estimates she was struck approximately 15-20 times in the face before the suspect finally climbed back out of the vehicle,” the report said.
As Shepherd walked back to his vehicle, he allegedly told the woman he was "going to his house to get a gun” and “finish you off,” the report said.
The woman drove to Holston Valley Medical Center. A deputy who went to the hospital saw blood and bruising around her facial area as well as bruising and swelling around her chest and neck area.
She also had a small laceration to the left side of the her nose that appeared to be from a strike from some type of blunt object.
The deputy looked inside woman's car in the hospital parking garage and photographed blood stains on multiple areas around the inside of the vehicle including the driver seat, steering wheel, and gear shift area, the report said.
After speaking with the woman, a deputy spoke with hospital staff and the Kingsport Police Department officers. A Kingsport officer told him that when the alleged victim arrived at the hospital,her injuries were so extensive that she had to be carried inside of the hospital by police, the report said.
The hospital staff told the deputy that the woman had suffered “at least a broken nose as well as other possible fractures pending further medical evaluation.”
Deputies went to Shepard’s Huckleberry Lane address. Shepherd had blood stains on his right wrist and forearm. He told deputies he got the blood on his hands and wrist trying to clean up the alleged victim after someone hit her with a can in the bar.
Shepherd allegedly denied following her in his vehicle, striking the woman with his hands, or choking her.
He eventually claimed he threw a Campbell’s soup can at the alleged victim in the bar, causing the deputy to question why anyone would bring a soup can into a a tavern. Inconsistencies in Shepherd’s statements led deputies to believe he was not telling the truth.
“The suspect was taken into custody and charged with aggravated domestic assault for assaulting the victim to the point of hospitalization with the metal can, and choking the victim until she was nearly unconscious,” the report said.
A records check showed Shepard also had an active arrest warrant in Greene County for failure to appear.
Shepherd was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.