A man who allegedly fired two gunshots out a car window about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Twin Oaks Village on West Summer Street was charged by Greeneville police with reckless endangerment with a weapon.
Iramil Garay Rivera, of 1038 W. Summer St., was charged with the offense.
The person who called police told officers that he was in his back yard when he heard two shots fired.
Rivera was found to be the driver of a red car who allegedly shot out the driver’s window.
Rivera denied shooting a weapon. He told police he did have a gun, but it was at his home.
A search of Rivera’s car located a Taurus 9 millimeter handgun with nine bullets loaded in the gun and one bullet in the chamber, a report said.
The barrel was still warm. Another witness told police the driver of the red car shot two rounds from the weapon.
Rivera was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.