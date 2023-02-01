A Greeneville man allegedly struck a woman in the head with a gun after pressing the firearm to her neck and threatening her life, according to a Greene County Sheriff’s Department report.
Adam L. Foland, 48, of 1000 Bright Hope Road, was charged about 7 p.m. Tuesday with aggravated assault by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputy Chris Shuffler spoke with the victim of the alleged assault in the 1000 block of Bright Hope Road.
The victim told deputies that the incident occurred Monday after an altercation started when Foland was driving with the victim and a drink spilled inside the truck. The victim reportedly stated to law enforcement that Foland threatened to beat up her up “if she didn’t clean the truck,” Shuffler said in the report.
The victim stated that when the two arrived to their Bright Hope residence, Foland grabbed a crowbar and began to strike the victim’s vehicle. The altercation continued inside where Foland allegedly grabbed a firearm out of a safe, hit the victim in the head and pressed the weapon her neck and stated that “he would kill her,” Shuffler added in the report.
Foland reportedly “racked the pistol”, but the firearm jammed; he then cleared the jammed chamber and, “fired one round into the ceiling,” Shuffler said in the report.
Foland was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.