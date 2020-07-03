A man was charged Thursday evening by the Greeneville Police Department with aggravated burglary after going through a vehicle at Oxycare and then breaking into a residence on Shiloh Road.
The man, whom authorities had difficulties identifying due to his speaking very little English, was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle and public intoxication in addition to aggravated burglary, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. The report gave an alias name as Michael Mendoza and said that he lives in Greeneville, but gave no specific address.
Authorities responded at around 9:15 p.m. to Oxycare on Tusculum Boulevard to a man that was going through a vehicle at the business, and the man went from there to a residence on Shiloh Road.
He was found by officers standing in the doorway of the residence with items strewn about the yard and inside the home, according to the report.
Speaking to the man, officers smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage about his person and he stated he did not live at the address. The man allegedly broke into the home through a front door and officers also found the basement door open, according to the report. The resident of the house told authorities the man did not live there.
An Oxycare employee told authorities that nothing appeared to be missing from the vehicle at the business, the report stated.