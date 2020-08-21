Travis C. Bell, 28, of 220 Unaka St., was charged early Friday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence.
Police investigated a report of a fight in progress near the gas pumps at the Roadrunner Market at 2490 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. A man was keeping Bell from driving away.
The man told police he was pumping gas and saw Bell, who was yelling and appeared to be under the influence. The man confronted Bell, who became irate, and motioned for a clerk to call police. Officers found that Bell had slurred speech and constricted pupils, according to the report.
Bell allegedly told police he drove to the business and had “smoked some weed,” the report said.
There was recent damage to the side of Bell’s car. Bell was arrested and taken to the Greene County Detention Center, where he had difficulty following instructions during field sobriety tests, the report said.
Blood test results are pending. Bell was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.