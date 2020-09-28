Cannon Chase Zdonowicz, 27, of Milligan Highway, Johnson City, was charged Sunday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment and other offenses following a vehicle pursuit that ended in Washington County.
Zdonowicz was paced by radar shortly after noon Sunday on East Andrew Johnson Highway driving 80 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone.
Patrol car lights and siren were activated and a traffic stop was attempted, Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report.
The vehicle did not stop and continued to increase its speed, “reaching about 100 mph (and) passing cars one by one in the emergency lane,” the report said.
The pursuit continued into Washington County, where Jonesborough police officers were waiting in patrol cars with emergency lights on. They were passed by Zdonowicz, who allegedly continued driving at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle developed mechanical issues and was smoking when it came to a stop in the 1100 block of Persimmon Ridge Road in Jonesborough. Zdonowicz was taken into custody without incident.
Found after arrest were Gabapentin pills and a glass pipe.
Zdonowicz was additionally charged with possession of a Schedule V drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended or revoked license-5th offense, having no proof of vehicle insurance and was cited for speeding.
Zdonowicz was held in the Greene County Detention Center pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.