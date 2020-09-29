A Gray man was charged Monday morning with domestic assault and other offenses after sheriff’s deputies responded to a “rolling domestic” situation on northbound Interstate 81.
Brandon T. Peregoy, 29, of Lakeridge Street, was also charged with resisting arrest, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies went to a location about 9 a.m. Monday on I-81 and spoke with the alleged victim, who said she was traveling with Peregoy when they got into a verbal argument. The argument became “heated” and Peregoy grabbed the steering wheel of the sport utility vehicle being driven by the alleged victim and jerked it to the left, causing the SUV to swerve off the roadway onto a grassy area, Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report.
The argument continued and Peregoy got into the driver’s seat. He spit in the alleged victim’s face, grabbed her in the lower neck and shoulder area and began shaking her, the report said.
Peregoy spit in the alleged victim’s face again before she pushed him off her and was able to call for help. The alleged victim got out of the SUV and began flagging down oncoming vehicles, the report said.
Peregoy got out and began walking down I-81. Deputies located Peregoy near an underpass and told him to walk over to them. Instead, Peregoy continued walking into a wooded area.
He was taken into custody on Gaby Road, near I-81.
Once at the Greene County Detention Center, found in a backpack Peregoy was carrying was a small plastic bag containing suspected marijuana, along with a glass pipe and rolling papers.
Peregoy was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.