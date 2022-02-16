Both drivers escaped injury Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Kingsport Highway. One was charged by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with driving under the influence.
The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near Doty Chapel Road. A THP preliminary crash report said a pickup truck driven by 61-year-old Robert Sterling, of Afton, was pulling out of the Dollar General parking lot at 7921 Kingsport Highway into the road when it was struck by a van, sending the truck into a ditch.
The Chrysler Town and Country van was driven by 47-year-old Bradford Brown, of Chuckey. A 3-year-old was also in the van. The child’s condition was not included in the report.
The GMC Canyon truck driven by Sterling was struck on the rear passenger side. Sterling was charged with driving under the influence and cited for failure to exercise due care, the report said.
Agencies on scene included Greeneville-Greene County EMS.
Sterling is held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.