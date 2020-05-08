A Greeneville man charged Wednesday with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and other offenses was scheduled to appear Friday in General Sessions Court.
Joshua Ryan Smith, 28, of 53 Snapps Ferry Park, was also charged with domestic assault, resisting arrest, evading arrest, driving on a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia, Greeneville police Officer Burton Ellis said in a report.
A caller to 911 Dispatch about 5 p.m. Wednesday said that he saw a man punching a woman in a minivan being driven on Forest Hills Road. The van turned onto Morrow Lane. Police spotted the van. Patrol car blue lights were turned on, and an officer got out of the patrol car as the van approached.
Smith allegedly “accelerated rapidly” toward the officer, causing him to make an “evasive move” to avoid being struck by the van, the report said.
A pursuit began.
Smith allegedly failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens and continued to evade arrest. The van crashed into a curb, flattening the driver’s-side tires.
“The vehicle was traveling at low speeds due to the damage and was traveling into oncoming traffic,” the report said.
The van was forcibly pushed off the roadway by the patrol car to prevent further injury to the passenger and bystanders, the report said.
“This had to be done several times before the vehicle came to a stop,” the report said.
Smith was taken into custody. A syringe was found in one of Smith’s pockets, and a set of digital scales was located under the seat of the van. A large knife was also found in the driver’s-side door that Smith “appeared to have had in his possession during the pursuit,” the report said.
A records check showed that Smith’s driver’s license was revoked and he had one previous conviction of driving on a revoked license.
The alleged victim had visible marks on her face and neck, but refused to give a statement, the report said.
Smith was held on bond in the Greene County Detention Center until his first court appearance.