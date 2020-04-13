A man involved in a vehicle rollover about 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Camp Creek Road was issued a criminal summons charging him with driving under the influence.
Rickie L. McClellan, of 680 Stills Road, was also issued a summons for driving on a suspended license and a traffic citation, sheriff’s Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report.
McClellan was located in a neighbor’s yard and told deputies he did hot know where he was or how the wreck occurred.
While McClellan was being treated by Greene County-Greeneville EMS, deputies determined he was driving a Pontiac sport utility vehicle toward Red Hill Road on Camp Creek Road and the SUV ran off the side of the road before coming to rest on its top in a creek bed.
“During the course of the investigation it was determined that suspect Rickie McClellan was under the influence of an intoxicant and medication,” the report said.
Field sobriety tests could not be conducted due to McClellan’s injuries and “illness,” the report said.
McClellan allegedly told EMS personnel that he had drank “a few alcohol beverages.”
A small pipe containing suspected marijuana was found in the vehicle. McClellan was transported to Greeneville Community Hospital East. His condition was not available Monday morning.
McClellan will appear at a future date in General Sessions Court.