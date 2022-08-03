Man Charged After Taking Youths On Alleged Vandalism Spree Aug 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Free Will Baptist Family Ministries home employee allegedly drove seven juveniles through sections of Greene County in a van Sunday afternoon on a vandalism spree.Justin G. Hilton, of Marie Lane, Rogersville, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child and being party to the offense of vandalism.Sheriff’s deputies received complaints about “a dark blue van driving around smashing mailboxes,” sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Long said in a report.Deputies responded to reports of vandalism on Susong Road. Seven juveniles who live at the Camp Creek residential home run by Free Will Baptist Family Ministries were with Hilton in the van.Hilton “was driving the residents of the home around when they stopped and smashed multiple mailboxes,” the report said.The sheriff’s department received complaints from people who saw the van “driving up and down the road smashing mailboxes and yelling obscenities out of the vehicle,” the report said.Hilton allegedly admitted knowing a mailbox had been struck and did not report it to his supervisor. He was charged with offenses after the van returned to the Stanley Lane residential home.A Juvenile Court officer was contacted. The Free Will Baptist Family Ministries home will handle disciplinary actions for the juveniles involved, the report said.Damage to the residential home van totals $1,000. The damage total for the mailboxes was not available.Hilton was issued a summons to appear in General Sessions Court. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Justin G. Hilton Mailbox Van Law Transports Andrew Long Ministry Deputy Juvenile Court Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Meth, Cocaine, Other Drugs Seized After Traffic Stop Enforcement Efforts Stepped Up In War Against Drugs Our August Calendar Girl Town Officials Discuss Future Of Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center REVIEW: ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Has Super Voice Cast