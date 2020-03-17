A Greeneville man involved about 5:15 p.m. Monday in a three-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of Erwin Highway was charged by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence.
Steven Deon Smith, 51, of 415 E. McKee St., was driving a sport utility vehicle at the time of the collision. He was also charged with driving on a revoked or suspended license, Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report.
Smith was unsteady on his feet after the crash, had slurred speech and gave off an odor of alcohol, the report said.
Smith did poorly on field sobriety tests. Smith told deputies he had been drinking and smoking marijuana prior to the crash, then fell asleep, the report said.
A 17-year-old relative of Smith suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital.
Smith was held on $2,000 bond ending a first court appearance.