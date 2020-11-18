Christopher D. Franklin, 23, of 2420 Sunnydale Road, was charged Tuesday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with evading arrest, having no proof of vehicle insurance and cited for registration and traffic violations.
A traffic stop was attempted about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on a car on Gass Memorial Road. It did not stop when lights and siren were activated, Deputy Ricky May said in a report.
The car continued for several miles before stopping on Lonesome Pine Trail because of mechanical issues, allegedly running at least three stop signs during the pursuit.
Franklin was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.