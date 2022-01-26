A man charged in in connection to a fatal shooting and the wounding of another man in 2020 entered a plea last week in Greene County Criminal Court to a count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
William Jacob L. Silvers, 26, of Carson Street, was sentenced to eight years in prison by Judge John F. Dugger Jr., with the prison term to be served on supervised probation, according to court records.
Charges of attempt to commit second-degree murder, employing a firearm during attempted commission of a felony and two counts of aggravated assault were dismissed at a Jan. 21 plea hearing.
Nathan Knight, 29, of Whirlwind Road, was found shot to death on May 9, 2020, on Richland Road in Tusculum. Sheriff’s deputies were earlier called to a home on Round Knob Road after receiving a complaint about another shooting victim.
Gary Garner, then 37, of Chuckey, was found with “multiple” gunshot wounds, investigators said at the time. Garner was treated at Johnson City Medical Center and later released.
Silvers was taken into custody later in May 2020 in Cumberland County.
An accessory after the fact charge filed in Greene County against a woman taken into custody with Silvers in Cumberland County, 30-year-old Whitney Ann Legg, was dismissed on Jan. 21 by Dugger.
Charges in Cumberland County against Silvers were resolved in November 2020 with a guilty plea to a criminal impersonation charge.
The eight years of supervised probation Silvers was sentenced to Jan. 21 will run consecutively to a four-year probation term in Washington County imposed in 2019. Silvers was convicted at that time of offenses including aggravated assault and theft of property valued at between $2,500 and $10,000.
Silvers was given credit at sentencing Jan. 21 for time served after his May 2020 arrest.
Silvers was represented by Greeneville lawyer Corey D. Shipley. Silvers had been scheduled for a Jan. 18 jury trial in Greene County Criminal Court before the plea agreement was reached with prosecutors.
Shipley said that given the circumstances of the case, Silvers' plea to the felony firearms count by his client and dismissal of the other charges “was a fair disposition based on what would have been presented at trial.”
Silvers remains held in the Washington County Detention Center pending a March 18 probation violation hearing.