Man Charged In Connection With Burglaries May 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Charles E. Cutshaw Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Timber Lane man has been charged by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department in connection with burglaries targeting antiques.Charles Edward Cutshaw, 55, was charged with theft of property valued at more than $10,000 and driving on a revoked license-3rd offense.After gathering information about a reported burglary, investigators served a search warrant at 130 Timber Lane, off Asheville Highway, in the South Greene community.A “large amount of stolen property” was located in a house belonging to Cutshaw, including “multiple antiques,” a sheriff’s department news release states.Detectives located more stolen items in an enclosed trailer in a barn on Asheville Highway near Timber Lane, according to the release.Cutshaw’s bond was set at $28,000. He was held in the Greene County Detention Center pending arraignment Friday in General Sessions Court.Sheriff’s department patrol units and the sheriff’s department Special Response Team assisted in serving the search warrant.Several burglary victims have been identified, but “it is believed that there are others by the amount of property found,” according to the release.The Greene County Sheriff’s Department asks anyone who has had recent interactions with Cutshaw to contact Detective Sgt. Toby Price at 423-798-1800, ext. 1516.For more information, go to the detectives’ Facebook page at Greene County TN Criminal Investigations Department. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Crime Law Security And Public Safety Criminal Law Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Recipes