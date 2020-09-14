Marc A. Engle, 31, of Mayfield Drive, Johnson City, was served arrest warrants Sunday by police on charges of burglary, theft and vandalism in connection with incidents between the night of Sept. 5 and Sept. 6 in Greeneville.
Businesses allegedly targeted by Engle include Guaranteed Tire & Auto Repair, 1201 Snapps Ferry Road; and the Wash Depot at 1000 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
Engle was located at a home on Navaho Drive in Johnson City. Greeneville police went to the address with Johnson City police and Engle was taken into custody.
Greeneville police received information Sunday that Engle was trying to sell tools from Guaranteed Tire at the Navaho Drive location. The business owner saw tools stolen from the business posted for sale online, a report said. The tools were found in a garage.
The incident outside Wash Depot involved a coin-operated machine, a report said. Engle earlier allegedly confessed to the crimes. He had additional arrest warrants from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
Engle was held without bond in the Greene County Detention Center pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.