A man who allegedly broke into an Afton business Sunday afternoon was charged with burglary by sheriff’s deputies.
Daniel L. Bowman, 30, of Bainey Broyles Street, was located walking near Snapps Ferry Packing Co., 5900 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Deputy Andrew Long said in a report.
During a pat-down search, a handgun was found. Two ammunition magazines were found in his pockets. Bowman was taken to the business and identified as the suspect by witnesses.
Bowman entered the business, which “was clearly marked as closed,” the report said.
After he entered, an audible alarm sounded and Bowman left, but returned and allegedly tried to gain entry again through a side door. He ran from the scene when confronted by the owner.
Bowman also allegedly removed mail from each mailbox he passed while walking along East Andrew Jonson Highway, the report said.
Bowman was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.