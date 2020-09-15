A Johnson City man charged in connection with thefts from two Greeneville businesses is also charged in connection with the burglary Sept. 7 of the Rheatown Store.
Marc A. Engle, 31, of Mayfield Drive, is charged by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department with burglary, vandalism and theft over $1,000 in connection with the burglary early Sept. 7 of the business at 385 Rheatown Road.
Engle allegedly forced open the front door about 3:30 a.m. Sept. 7 at the Rheatown Store and took the cash register drawer containing $506, a report said.
Before Engle entered the store, he allegedly forced open two soft drink machines in front of the business and took $500 from the vending machines.
Engle and a woman seen on surveillance video moved cameras at the entrance so they were pointing upward. Cameras in the store showed the shadows of a woman and man who went to the cash register.
Money stolen totals $506. Damage to the cash register totals $200. There was also damage to the soda machines.
Engle and the woman left in a Honda Odyssey minivan, a report said.
Engle faces charges filed by the Greeneville Police Department in connection with thefts committed early Sept. 6 from two businesses.
Engle allegedly stole tools, other equipment, merchandise and about $800 cash from Guaranteed Tire & Auto Repair, 1201 Snapps Ferry Road. Money was also stolen from a vending machine outside The Wash Depot, 1000 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
The Guaranteed Tire & Auto Repair burglary was discovered on the morning of Sept. 6. The entrance door to the business had been pried open.
Engle was located Sunday at a home on Navaho Drive in Johnson City. Greeneville police received information Sunday that Engle was attempting to sell tools online from the Navaho Drive location and went to the address with Johnson City police, who took him into custody.
The business owner saw tools stolen from the business posted for sale, a report said. The tools were found in a garage.
The incident outside Wash Depot involved a coin-operated machine. A police report said that about 4 a.m. on Sept. 6, a Honda minivan pulled into a wash bay at the car wash and then in front of the business. A man, woman and juvenile female got out of the van.
Engle allegedly broke the glass out of a vending machine and stole merchandise out of it, aided by the woman, a report said.
The lock was cut off the vending machine with a grinder and the coin box, containing about $100 in change, was stolen.
The theft was discovered on the morning of Sept. 6. The stolen merchandise and damage to the vending machine totals $150.
Engle is charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of vandalism, theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000, theft of property valued over $1,000 but less than $2,500 and theft of property valued under $1,000.
He had a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court. Engle remains held in the Greene County Detention Center. He also has active felony arrest warrants in Washington County and an Oct. 14 hearing date there in General Sessions Court.
Engle was a passenger in a Honda Odyssey minivan involved in a pursuit on the night of Sept. 8 that resulted in a collision with two Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicles in Sullivan County.
The van was identified by the THP as having a possible connection with burglaries in Greene and Washington counties.
A 3-year-old in the van suffered injuries, a THP crash report said. A trooper also suffered minor injuries in the crash.
During a pursuit, the THP patrol vehicles collided with the van, driven by 35-year-old Johnson City resident Sarah Watts.
Watts was not injured. She was charged by the THP with felony reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest, vehicular assault, possession of stolen property and driving on a suspended license-repeat offense.
Engle was uninjured. An investigation into the burglaries continues.