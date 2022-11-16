Derrick Aiken, 41, was charged about 7:20 p.m. Monday with sale or delivery of methamphetamine and related offenses by Mosheim police after officers responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 14000 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway.
Aiken, listed by police as homeless, was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of a Schedule V drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a news release from the Mosheim Police Department.
Greene County 911 Dispatch received a call about a suspicious individual in the Dairy Queen parking lot, 14044 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Bulls Gap. The man, identified as Aiken, was seen in the driver's seat of a sport utility vehicle with several syringes visible.
“The driver was observed to be asleep in the driver’s seat, and several syringes in plain view on the center console,” the release said.
Mosheim police Chief Dustin Jeffers said Aiken was homeless and living in a camper hooked to the SUV in the fast food restaurant parking lot.
A K-9 unit alerted officers to search the vehicle. Law enforcement found about 1.9 ounces of methamphetamine, 5.96 grams of marijuana, five syringes, prescription pills, Suboxone strips, scales, a pistol and ammunition.
Aiken had an arraignment date scheduled Wednesday in Greene County General Sessions Court. He remained held on bond in the Greene County Detention Center.