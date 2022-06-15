Michael T. Rhodes, of 102 Hartshaw Drive, was charged Tuesday night by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault and burglary.
Deputies responded about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to a burglary call at an apartment. An alleged victim and a witness were restraining Rhodes, Deputy Brant Davis said in a report.
An alleged victim told deputies that Rhodes would not let her leave the apartment and allegedly “brandished a pair of scissors, waving them around,” the report said.
The alleged victim ran to a neighboring apartment and knocked on the door. Rhodes also began beating on the door, “and head-butting the glass out of it,” the report said.
An occupant of the apartment was placed in fear of Rhodes’ actions because a child was inside and he knew of Rhodes carrying a concealed handgun the day before.
One of the alleged victims tackled Rhodes outside the apartment and attempted to restrain him. A relative came to the aid of the alleged victim and Rhodes became “combative” with them, the report said.
Rhodes was taken into custody and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.
Rhodes did not have a firearm during the incident but a 9 millimeter handgun and bullets were later found in a backpack, the report said.
Damage to the apartment door totals $400.
Rhodes was charged earlier Tuesday by sheriff's deputies with pubic intoxication at a Warrensburg Road home. He told deputies he had not slept for several days and had received a call from the FBI.
A .22 caliber pistol with two rounds in the cylinder was found in his car.