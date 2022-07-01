Justin A. Gillespie, 32, of 158 N. Sunset St., was charged early Thursday by Greeneville police with aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and other offenses following the alleged forced entry of a house in the 400 block of Locust Street.
Gillespie was also charged with possessing a firearm during a felony, resisting arrest, theft of property valued under $1,000 and served an active arrest warrant for violation of a court order of protection, Officer Will Ervin said in a report.
Officers responded at 4:20 a.m. Thursday to a burglary in progress call and made contact with Gillespie in the driveway. Gillespie allegedly did not comply with commands to put his hands behind his back and get on the ground and attempted to flee, the report said.
A Taser was used to gain compliance. During an initial struggle with officers, a handgun fell out of Gillespie’s pocket.
The victims told police they were asleep when Gillespie kicked in the front door and entered the house. Gillespie allegedly entered the victims’ bedroom and pointed a pistol at one of them, striking him in the face several times with the gun.
The victim was able to escape to a neighbor’s house and call 911.
The second victim told police that after Gillespie entered the house, he took her car keys from a nightstand. Gillespie had the keys in his hand when police arrived, the report said.
Gillespie was taken to Greeneville Community Hospital and then the Greene County Detention Center, where he was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.