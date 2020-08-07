A man was charged with aggravated burglary about 3 a.m. Friday after allegedly forcing his way into a mobile home in the 100 block of Roaming Drive.
Joseph E. Bobadilla, of 189 Pruitt Road N., was also charged with underage consumption of alcohol, sheriff’s Deputy William Carr said in a report.
Another man, Cameron R. Poling, of 768 Henard Road, was charged with underage consumption of alcohol.
Deputies found the front glass door of the mobile home shattered and the security latch broken. A woman sitting on the floor told deputies that she was knocked down when the door was forced open.
The victim described the man who entered the mobile home as thin and wearing black shorts, and not wearing a shirt or shoes.
Another victim told deputies that the man asked about the location of a person she did not know. The suspect then ran into the kitchen and back out the front door toward a nearby mobile home.
The woman knocked to the floor suffered injuries to her facial area, knee, foot and wrist from the fall. Deputies followed footprints in the grass to the neighboring mobile home, were they made contact with Bobadilla and two other men.
Bobadilla was bleeding from several areas of his body and matched the description given by the victim. He told deputies he “was high and was irrational and not able to answer any questions,” the report said.
Both victims identified Bobadilla as the man who entered their mobile home.
Poling was at the mobile home Bobadilla ran to and was allegedly “highly intoxicated and belligerent” before being taken into custody.
Bobadilla and Poling were both held on bond pending a first appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.