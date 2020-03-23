Jonathan Scott Mitchum, 29, of 600 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey, was taken into custody Sunday night by Greeneville police and served an arrest warrant charging him with domestic aggravated assault in connection with an incident Thursday afternoon.
Police were told that Mitchum had gone to a West Main Street business and confronted the victim in his car, entering through the passenger side and pointing a gun at him.
Mitchum demanded the victim give him all his money and be driven to a bank ATM machine for the victim to withdraw more cash, Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. The victim put the car in drive, jumped out, and ran into a business for help. Mitchum fled the scene in a car.
Officers responded Sunday night to the Dollar General store at 1401 W. Main St. after receiving information Mitchum was supposed to be there. He was located in front of the business and taken into custody.
Mitchum was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.